Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are six points clear at the top of La Liga

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Levante, offering further hope to nearest challengers Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Levante went ahead through Enis Bardhi's calm finish, after Jorge de Frutos raced clear.

Atletico levelled shortly before the break with a speculative shot from Marcos Llorente, which took a heavy deflection.

A second draw in three league games leaves Atletico six points clear.

They are now on 55 points, six ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and with a game in hand. Barcelona are third on 46.