Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Lennon has seen his side win four games in a row after a poor spell of form

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he is "comfortable" with his position at the club amid an ongoing review.

Despite winning four matches in a row, his side are still 18 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers with a game in hand.

In early December, the board said they would review Lennon's future "in the new year".

"I do agree that performances, the on-field results have been disappointing," the manager said.

"You're never secure as a manager, especially when you've been through difficult times, but I'm quite comfortable with the way my position is at the minute, and until that changes I'll do my best every day.

"The atmosphere around the place is good, training's bubbly. All the players are playing for each other, and it's quite a close-knit group at the minute."

Celtic announced a £6m loss in their half-year financial report this week, with revenue down by a quarter.

However, Lennon insists the club are in a "robust" position financially pointing to the January sale of Jeremie Frimpong to Bayer Leverkusen.

"Every club around the world has suffered during this pandemic, we're not immune to it, but I think we're still in a healthy position compared to a lot of other clubs," he said.

"This club has always been run well, it's quite prudent and smart in acquiring players and player sales. Every year more or less we've sold a player for a lot of money - we've just sold one for £12m."