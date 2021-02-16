Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Grace Moloney has been ever-present in the Women's Super League for Reading this season

Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

Republic of Ireland international Moloney, 27, has been with the Royals since the age of nine.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my journey here," she said. "This season I feel we're picking up some impressive results against some big teams."

Moloney, an ever-present this season, previously spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Aston Villa.