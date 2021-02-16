Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Striker Mason Greenwood has extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2025, with the option of a further year.

The 19-year-old, who made his senior debut for England last September, was already under contract until June 2023.

Greenwood is a product of United's youth academy and has been with the club since the age of seven.

He has scored four goals in 18 starts this season, giving him a total of 21 goals in 82 games for the Red Devils.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed Greenwood his first-team debut in March 2019, at the age of 17 years and 156 days.

The Bradford-born youngster had 17 goals in all competitions during the 2019-20 season, and his latest goal came in the FA Cup win over Liverpool last month.

Greenwood made his international debut along with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden during England's 1-0 Nations League win over Iceland last September, but both then had to leave the squad after a breach of coronavirus quarantine guidelines.