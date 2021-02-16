Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rebekah Stott joined Brighton from Melbourne City at the start of this season

Brighton defender Rebekah Stott will miss the rest of this season for medical reasons.

Stott confirmed on Twitter external-link she has returned to Australia, adding she would share more details on her health when ready, while also asking for privacy.

The 27-year-old New Zealand centre-back has made 10 appearances since joining at the start of the season on a one-year deal from Melbourne City.

But she has not played since Brighton's defeat by Reading on 20 December.

"We wish Rebekah all the best and fully support her decision to return home," said head coach Hope Powell.

"In her relatively short time with us, Stotty has become an extremely popular member of the squad who is liked and respected by everyone and we wish her all the best."