St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has taken aim at the Rangers players accused of breaking strict Covid protocols - claiming their actions could threaten the remainder of the season. (Herald) external-link

Ex-Rangers boss Stuart McCall has blasted the club's alleged rule breakers and branded them the 'thickest people on the planet' if they have indeed broken strict protocols. (Herald) external-link

A football finance expert has predicted the second half of the season will be "grim" for Celtic, after they announced a loss of almost £6m up until December. (Herald) external-link

Former Scotland international Paul Lambert had to abandon Ipswich' training, as the manager and his team were targeted by protesting supporters disappointed at sitting 12th in England's League One. (Daily Mail) external-link