WrexhamWrexham19:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wales

Wrexham v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Dibble
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 26French
  • 29Davies
  • 13Carrington
  • 22Kelleher
  • 3Reckord
  • 12Jarvis
  • 8Young
  • 20Angus
  • 39Thomas

Substitutes

  • 6Harris
  • 7Durrell
  • 9Ponticelli
  • 14Rutherford
  • 15Horsfield

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Killip
  • 23Sterry
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 2Cass
  • 15Johnson
  • 4Liddle
  • 19White
  • 14Holohan
  • 12Grey
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 5Odusina
  • 7Donaldson
  • 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 11Oates
  • 22Crawford
Referee:
Jacob Miles

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay23135544232144
2Sutton United20124436181840
3Hartlepool2212373223939
4Eastleigh2210753223937
5Notts County20113626151136
6Stockport2210663021936
7Wrexham2310583026435
8Boreham Wood229672621533
9Altrincham249692930-133
10Maidenhead United209563028232
11Aldershot2394103233-131
12Halifax228683629730
13Bromley218673326730
14Solihull Moors199372419530
15Chesterfield198383123827
16Woking217592526-126
17Yeovil2275103135-426
18Dag & Red217592028-826
19Wealdstone2064102844-1622
20Weymouth2254132234-1219
21King's Lynn1953112139-1818
22Barnet2033141647-3112
23Dover1531111235-2310
