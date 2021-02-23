Wrexham v Hartlepool United

WrexhamWrexham19:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Dibble
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 26French
- 29Davies
- 13Carrington
- 22Kelleher
- 3Reckord
- 12Jarvis
- 8Young
- 20Angus
- 39Thomas
Substitutes
- 6Harris
- 7Durrell
- 9Ponticelli
- 14Rutherford
- 15Horsfield
Hartlepool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Killip
- 23Sterry
- 3Ferguson
- 6Shelton
- 2Cass
- 15Johnson
- 4Liddle
- 19White
- 14Holohan
- 12Grey
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 5Odusina
- 7Donaldson
- 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 11Oates
- 22Crawford
- Referee:
- Jacob Miles
Match details to follow.