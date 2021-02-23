National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, England

Dagenham & Redbridge v Sutton United

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 6Clark
  • 2Reynolds
  • 12Robinson
  • 11Weston
  • 3Johnson
  • 27Gordon
  • 24Adams
  • 4Rance
  • 14Saunders
  • 25Wilson

Substitutes

  • 7Deering
  • 9McCallum
  • 17McQueen
  • 18Sagaf
  • 26Jones

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 2Barden
  • 6John
  • 15Eastmond
  • 24Milsom
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 10Beautyman
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 9Bugiel
  • 25Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 8Davis
  • 14Dundas
  • 17Sho-Silva
  • 27Browne
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay23135544232144
2Sutton United20124436181840
3Hartlepool2212373223939
4Eastleigh2210753223937
5Notts County20113626151136
6Stockport2210663021936
7Wrexham2310583026435
8Boreham Wood229672621533
9Altrincham249692930-133
10Maidenhead United209563028232
11Aldershot2394103233-131
12Halifax228683629730
13Bromley218673326730
14Solihull Moors199372419530
15Chesterfield198383123827
16Woking217592526-126
17Yeovil2275103135-426
18Dag & Red217592028-826
19Wealdstone2064102844-1622
20Weymouth2254132234-1219
21King's Lynn1953112139-1818
22Barnet2033141647-3112
23Dover1531111235-2310
