Walsall v Newport County

Foul by Caolan Lavery (Walsall).
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Roberts
- 24White
- 6Scarr
- 4Sadler
- 2Norman
- 12Bates
- 28Vincent
- 3Melbourne
- 10GordonBooked at 8mins
- 9Lavery
- 23Osadebe
Substitutes
- 7Sinclair
- 11Osei Yaw
- 13Rose
- 15McDonald
- 18Leak
- 20Perry
- 29Reid
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 6Farquharson
- 8Dolan
- 28Demetriou
- 32Shephard
- 4Labadie
- 10Sheehan
- 17Bennett
- 3Haynes
- 18Maynard
- 19Telford
Substitutes
- 1King
- 9Amond
- 14Lewis
- 16Gambin
- 20Hartigan
- 27Scrimshaw
- 29Taylor
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Emmanuel Osadebe (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
Post update
Foul by Dan Scarr (Walsall).
Post update
Scot Bennett (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Priestley Farquharson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Dan Scarr (Walsall).
Post update
Nicky Maynard (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Josh Gordon (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
Post update
Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Shephard (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Telford following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Mat Sadler.
Post update
Frank Vincent (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.