League Two
WalsallWalsall0NewportNewport County0

Walsall v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Roberts
  • 24White
  • 6Scarr
  • 4Sadler
  • 2Norman
  • 12Bates
  • 28Vincent
  • 3Melbourne
  • 10GordonBooked at 8mins
  • 9Lavery
  • 23Osadebe

Substitutes

  • 7Sinclair
  • 11Osei Yaw
  • 13Rose
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Leak
  • 20Perry
  • 29Reid

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 6Farquharson
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 32Shephard
  • 4Labadie
  • 10Sheehan
  • 17Bennett
  • 3Haynes
  • 18Maynard
  • 19Telford

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 9Amond
  • 14Lewis
  • 16Gambin
  • 20Hartigan
  • 27Scrimshaw
  • 29Taylor
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Caolan Lavery (Walsall).

  2. Post update

    Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Emmanuel Osadebe (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dan Scarr (Walsall).

  6. Post update

    Scot Bennett (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Priestley Farquharson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dan Scarr (Walsall).

  10. Post update

    Nicky Maynard (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Booking

    Josh Gordon (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).

  13. Post update

    Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Shephard (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Telford following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Mat Sadler.

  16. Post update

    Frank Vincent (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge31157947291852
2Forest Green28149539261351
3Cheltenham29148738261250
4Morecambe3014794141049
5Tranmere2914694036448
6Exeter281210651351646
7Salford29129839251445
8Newport2912983731645
9Bolton30128103840-244
10Carlisle26134937271043
11Bradford28117103231140
12Leyton Orient29116123531439
13Harrogate30116133437-339
14Crawley28108103837138
15Walsall2981473537-238
16Scunthorpe28112153137-635
17Oldham29105144653-735
18Port Vale3097144144-334
19Mansfield2971393740-334
20Stevenage31713112431-734
21Colchester29712103139-833
22Barrow2868143339-626
23Grimsby2866162247-2524
24Southend2966171845-2724
View full League Two table

