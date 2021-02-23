League Two
ColchesterColchester United19:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Exeter City

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 3Doherty
  • 14Chilvers
  • 22Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 39Folivi
  • 24Stevenson
  • 11Harriott
  • 45Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Sowunmi
  • 7Senior
  • 9Oteh
  • 10Brown
  • 23Poku
  • 29George
  • 36Sayer

Exeter

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 24Andrésson
  • 30Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 20Page
  • 16Willmott
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 14Randall
  • 17Jay
  • 9Seymour

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 3Sparkes
  • 4Atangana
  • 6McArdle
  • 18Fisher
  • 22Lee
  • 29Kite
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge30157847281952
2Forest Green28149539261351
3Cheltenham28138737261147
4Morecambe2913793940-146
5Salford28129738231545
6Tranmere2813693734345
7Newport2812883731644
8Exeter271110649341543
9Carlisle25134835241143
10Bolton29118103640-441
11Leyton Orient28116113530539
12Crawley2710893735238
13Bradford27107103131037
14Walsall2881373537-237
15Harrogate29106133337-436
16Scunthorpe27112143135-435
17Oldham28105134652-635
18Mansfield2871383739-234
19Port Vale2996144144-333
20Colchester2871293037-733
21Stevenage30712112431-733
22Southend2966171845-2724
23Barrow2758143239-723
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
