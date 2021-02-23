Morecambe v Salford City

Attempt missed. Jordan Turnbull (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul Coutts with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Morecambe
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Letheren
- 5Lavelle
- 24Songo'o
- 4Knight-Percival
- 2Mellor
- 10Wildig
- 8Diagouraga
- 22Gibson
- 16O'Sullivan
- 9Stockton
- 11Mendes Gomes
Substitutes
- 3Hendrie
- 7Slew
- 12Halstead
- 15Lyons
- 17Leitch-Smith
- 19McAlinden
- 21Cooney
Salford
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Hladky
- 12Bernard
- 5Eastham
- 16Turnbull
- 10Hunter
- 4Lowe
- 25Coutts
- 3Touray
- 37Thomas-Asante
- 24Gotts
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 2James
- 15Burgess
- 17Towell
- 18Threlkeld
- 19Wilson
- 20Dieseruvwe
- 31Evans
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Liam Gibson.
Ashley Hunter (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Wildig (Morecambe).
Offside, Salford City. Ashley Hunter tries a through ball, but Ian Henderson is caught offside.
Offside, Morecambe. Toumani Diagouraga tries a through ball, but Carlos Mendes Gomes is caught offside.
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Morecambe).
Offside, Morecambe. Kyle Letheren tries a through ball, but Carlos Mendes Gomes is caught offside.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Salford City).
Post update
Yann Songo'o (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan Turnbull (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yann Songo'o (Morecambe).
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Di'Shon Bernard.
Offside, Salford City. Ashley Hunter tries a through ball, but Brandon Thomas-Asante is caught offside.
Paul Coutts (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John O'Sullivan (Morecambe).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.