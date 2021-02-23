League Two
MorecambeMorecambe0SalfordSalford City0

Morecambe v Salford City

League Two

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Letheren
  • 5Lavelle
  • 24Songo'o
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 2Mellor
  • 10Wildig
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 22Gibson
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 9Stockton
  • 11Mendes Gomes

Substitutes

  • 3Hendrie
  • 7Slew
  • 12Halstead
  • 15Lyons
  • 17Leitch-Smith
  • 19McAlinden
  • 21Cooney

Salford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Hladky
  • 12Bernard
  • 5Eastham
  • 16Turnbull
  • 10Hunter
  • 4Lowe
  • 25Coutts
  • 3Touray
  • 37Thomas-Asante
  • 24Gotts
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 2James
  • 15Burgess
  • 17Towell
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 31Evans
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Turnbull (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul Coutts with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Liam Gibson.

  3. Post update

    Ashley Hunter (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Wildig (Morecambe).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Salford City. Ashley Hunter tries a through ball, but Ian Henderson is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Morecambe. Toumani Diagouraga tries a through ball, but Carlos Mendes Gomes is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Morecambe).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Morecambe. Kyle Letheren tries a through ball, but Carlos Mendes Gomes is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ian Henderson (Salford City).

  11. Post update

    Yann Songo'o (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Jordan Turnbull (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Yann Songo'o (Morecambe).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Di'Shon Bernard.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Salford City. Ashley Hunter tries a through ball, but Brandon Thomas-Asante is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Paul Coutts (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by John O'Sullivan (Morecambe).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge30157847281952
2Forest Green28149539261351
3Cheltenham28138737261147
4Morecambe2913793940-146
5Salford28129738231545
6Tranmere2813693734345
7Newport2812883731644
8Exeter271110649341543
9Carlisle25134835241143
10Bolton29118103640-441
11Leyton Orient28116113530539
12Crawley2710893735238
13Bradford27107103131037
14Walsall2881373537-237
15Harrogate29106133337-436
16Scunthorpe27112143135-435
17Oldham28105134652-635
18Mansfield2871383739-234
19Port Vale2996144144-333
20Colchester2871293037-733
21Stevenage30712112431-733
22Southend2966171845-2724
23Barrow2758143239-723
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
View full League Two table

