League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v Crawley Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 4-5-1

  • 44Eastwood
  • 22Hewitt
  • 6Waterfall
  • 26Menayese
  • 3Bunney
  • 18Morais
  • 4Rose
  • 20Matete
  • 38El Mizouni
  • 45Adams
  • 40Payne

Substitutes

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Hendrie
  • 7Green
  • 8Coke
  • 9Hanson
  • 21John-Lewis
  • 42Lamy

Crawley

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Morris
  • 4Francomb
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 5McNerney
  • 20Matthews
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 44Wright
  • 8Powell
  • 38Tilley
  • 10Nadesan
  • 16Nichols

Substitutes

  • 14Allarakhia
  • 15Davies
  • 29Hesketh
  • 34Maguire-Drew
  • 35Rodari
  • 37Nelson
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge30157847281952
2Forest Green28149539261351
3Cheltenham28138737261147
4Morecambe2913793940-146
5Salford28129738231545
6Tranmere2813693734345
7Newport2812883731644
8Exeter271110649341543
9Carlisle25134835241143
10Bolton29118103640-441
11Leyton Orient28116113530539
12Crawley2710893735238
13Bradford27107103131037
14Walsall2881373537-237
15Harrogate29106133337-436
16Scunthorpe27112143135-435
17Oldham28105134652-635
18Mansfield2871383739-234
19Port Vale2996144144-333
20Colchester2871293037-733
21Stevenage30712112431-733
22Southend2966171845-2724
23Barrow2758143239-723
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC