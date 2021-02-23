Bolton Wanderers v Scunthorpe United

BoltonBolton Wanderers19:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Gilks
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 27Baptiste
- 28John
- 4Williams
- 25Thomason
- 23Isgrove
- 7Delfouneso
- 30Afolayan
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 8Comley
- 10Sarcevic
- 14Maddison
- 18Tutte
- 20Miller
- 24Gnahoua
- 32Jackson
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 33Howard
- 25Rowe
- 4Bedeau
- 3Taft
- 12Brown
- 8Gilliead
- 22Beestin
- 23Karacan
- 14Green
- 11Eisa
- 9Loft
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 2Clarke
- 5McGahey
- 10van Veen
- 18Hallam
- 20Spence
- 38O'Malley
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match report to follow.