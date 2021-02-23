League Two
BoltonBolton Wanderers19:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, England

Bolton Wanderers v Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Gilks
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 27Baptiste
  • 28John
  • 4Williams
  • 25Thomason
  • 23Isgrove
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 30Afolayan
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 8Comley
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 14Maddison
  • 18Tutte
  • 20Miller
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 32Jackson

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Howard
  • 25Rowe
  • 4Bedeau
  • 3Taft
  • 12Brown
  • 8Gilliead
  • 22Beestin
  • 23Karacan
  • 14Green
  • 11Eisa
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 2Clarke
  • 5McGahey
  • 10van Veen
  • 18Hallam
  • 20Spence
  • 38O'Malley
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge30157847281952
2Forest Green28149539261351
3Cheltenham28138737261147
4Morecambe2913793940-146
5Salford28129738231545
6Tranmere2813693734345
7Newport2812883731644
8Exeter271110649341543
9Carlisle25134835241143
10Bolton29118103640-441
11Leyton Orient28116113530539
12Crawley2710893735238
13Bradford27107103131037
14Walsall2881373537-237
15Harrogate29106133337-436
16Scunthorpe27112143135-435
17Oldham28105134652-635
18Mansfield2871383739-234
19Port Vale2996144144-333
20Colchester2871293037-733
21Stevenage30712112431-733
22Southend2966171845-2724
23Barrow2758143239-723
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC