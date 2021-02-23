Bradford City v Leyton Orient

BradfordBradford City19:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Hornby
- 6O'Connor
- 4O'Connor
- 5Canavan
- 23Wood
- 22Sutton
- 18Watt
- 15Vernam
- 8Cooke
- 17Evans
- 28Rowe
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 10Donaldson
- 12Stevens
- 24Cousin-Dawson
- 26Scales
- 29Cook
- 31Crankshaw
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Vigouroux
- 18Akinola
- 29Thompson
- 5Happe
- 16Brophy
- 28Freeman
- 4Cissé
- 7McAnuff
- 9Wilkinson
- 39Johnson
- 15Kemp
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 3Widdowson
- 6Coulson
- 11Dayton
- 23Turley
- 35Abrahams
- 46Young
- Referee:
- James Adcock
Match report to follow.