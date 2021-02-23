League Two
BradfordBradford City19:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium, England

Bradford City v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Hornby
  • 6O'Connor
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Canavan
  • 23Wood
  • 22Sutton
  • 18Watt
  • 15Vernam
  • 8Cooke
  • 17Evans
  • 28Rowe

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 10Donaldson
  • 12Stevens
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 26Scales
  • 29Cook
  • 31Crankshaw

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 18Akinola
  • 29Thompson
  • 5Happe
  • 16Brophy
  • 28Freeman
  • 4Cissé
  • 7McAnuff
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 39Johnson
  • 15Kemp

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 3Widdowson
  • 6Coulson
  • 11Dayton
  • 23Turley
  • 35Abrahams
  • 46Young
Referee:
James Adcock

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge30157847281952
2Forest Green28149539261351
3Cheltenham28138737261147
4Morecambe2913793940-146
5Salford28129738231545
6Tranmere2813693734345
7Newport2812883731644
8Exeter271110649341543
9Carlisle25134835241143
10Bolton29118103640-441
11Leyton Orient28116113530539
12Crawley2710893735238
13Bradford27107103131037
14Walsall2881373537-237
15Harrogate29106133337-436
16Scunthorpe27112143135-435
17Oldham28105134652-635
18Mansfield2871383739-234
19Port Vale2996144144-333
20Colchester2871293037-733
21Stevenage30712112431-733
22Southend2966171845-2724
23Barrow2758143239-723
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC