League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers18:00SouthendSouthend United
Venue: The innocent New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Southend United

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 4-5-1

  • 24Thomas
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 5Stokes
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 17Bailey
  • 7Hutchinson
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 8Adams
  • 11Cadden
  • 23Davison

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 10Collins
  • 14Matt
  • 18Young
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 25Richardson

Southend

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Bwomono
  • 5Hobson
  • 48White
  • 12Clifford
  • 28Taylor
  • 8Dieng
  • 17Hackett-Fairchild
  • 44Ferguson
  • 9Akinola
  • 18Acquah

Substitutes

  • 4McCormack
  • 6Cordner
  • 10Goodship
  • 13Seaden
  • 20Nathaniel-George
  • 24Demetriou
  • 30Holmes
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge31157947291852
2Forest Green28149539261351
3Cheltenham29148738261250
4Morecambe3014794141049
5Tranmere2914694036448
6Exeter281210651351646
7Salford29129839251445
8Newport2912983731645
9Bolton30128103840-244
10Carlisle26134937271043
11Bradford28117103231140
12Leyton Orient29116123531439
13Harrogate30116133437-339
14Crawley28108103837138
15Walsall2981473537-238
16Scunthorpe28112153137-635
17Oldham29105144653-735
18Port Vale3097144144-334
19Mansfield2971393740-334
20Stevenage31713112431-734
21Colchester29712103139-833
22Barrow2868143339-626
23Grimsby2866162247-2524
24Southend2966171845-2724
