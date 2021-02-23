Carlisle United v Tranmere Rovers

CarlisleCarlisle United19:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Farman
- 2Tanner
- 32Bennett
- 6Hayden
- 3Anderton
- 7Riley
- 8Guy
- 12Mellish
- 20Toure
- 14Kayode
- 11Patrick
Substitutes
- 1Norman
- 9Alessandra
- 10Zanzala
- 13McDonald
- 16Dickenson
- 19Furman
- 31Scott
Tranmere
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Davies
- 4Nelson
- 26Clarke
- 21Ray
- 18MacDonald
- 22Lewis
- 8Spearing
- 19Feeney
- 14Woolery
- 9Vaughan
- 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 2O'Connor
- 3Ridehalgh
- 7Morris
- 13Murphy
- 15Crawford
- 16Kirby
- 28Nugent
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match report to follow.