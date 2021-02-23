League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United19:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Brunton Park, England

Carlisle United v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Farman
  • 2Tanner
  • 32Bennett
  • 6Hayden
  • 3Anderton
  • 7Riley
  • 8Guy
  • 12Mellish
  • 20Toure
  • 14Kayode
  • 11Patrick

Substitutes

  • 1Norman
  • 9Alessandra
  • 10Zanzala
  • 13McDonald
  • 16Dickenson
  • 19Furman
  • 31Scott

Tranmere

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Davies
  • 4Nelson
  • 26Clarke
  • 21Ray
  • 18MacDonald
  • 22Lewis
  • 8Spearing
  • 19Feeney
  • 14Woolery
  • 9Vaughan
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 2O'Connor
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 7Morris
  • 13Murphy
  • 15Crawford
  • 16Kirby
  • 28Nugent
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge30157847281952
2Forest Green28149539261351
3Cheltenham28138737261147
4Morecambe2913793940-146
5Salford28129738231545
6Tranmere2813693734345
7Newport2812883731644
8Exeter271110649341543
9Carlisle25134835241143
10Bolton29118103640-441
11Leyton Orient28116113530539
12Crawley2710893735238
13Bradford27107103131037
14Walsall2881373537-237
15Harrogate29106133337-436
16Scunthorpe27112143135-435
17Oldham28105134652-635
18Mansfield2871383739-234
19Port Vale2996144144-333
20Colchester2871293037-733
21Stevenage30712112431-733
22Southend2966171845-2724
23Barrow2758143239-723
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
