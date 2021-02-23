Cambridge United v Cheltenham Town

CambridgeCambridge United19:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|30
|15
|7
|8
|47
|28
|19
|52
|2
|Forest Green
|28
|14
|9
|5
|39
|26
|13
|51
|3
|Cheltenham
|28
|13
|8
|7
|37
|26
|11
|47
|4
|Morecambe
|29
|13
|7
|9
|39
|40
|-1
|46
|5
|Salford
|28
|12
|9
|7
|38
|23
|15
|45
|6
|Tranmere
|28
|13
|6
|9
|37
|34
|3
|45
|7
|Newport
|28
|12
|8
|8
|37
|31
|6
|44
|8
|Exeter
|27
|11
|10
|6
|49
|34
|15
|43
|9
|Carlisle
|25
|13
|4
|8
|35
|24
|11
|43
|10
|Bolton
|29
|11
|8
|10
|36
|40
|-4
|41
|11
|Leyton Orient
|28
|11
|6
|11
|35
|30
|5
|39
|12
|Crawley
|27
|10
|8
|9
|37
|35
|2
|38
|13
|Bradford
|27
|10
|7
|10
|31
|31
|0
|37
|14
|Walsall
|28
|8
|13
|7
|35
|37
|-2
|37
|15
|Harrogate
|29
|10
|6
|13
|33
|37
|-4
|36
|16
|Scunthorpe
|27
|11
|2
|14
|31
|35
|-4
|35
|17
|Oldham
|28
|10
|5
|13
|46
|52
|-6
|35
|18
|Mansfield
|28
|7
|13
|8
|37
|39
|-2
|34
|19
|Port Vale
|29
|9
|6
|14
|41
|44
|-3
|33
|20
|Colchester
|28
|7
|12
|9
|30
|37
|-7
|33
|21
|Stevenage
|30
|7
|12
|11
|24
|31
|-7
|33
|22
|Southend
|29
|6
|6
|17
|18
|45
|-27
|24
|23
|Barrow
|27
|5
|8
|14
|32
|39
|-7
|23
|24
|Grimsby
|27
|5
|6
|16
|20
|46
|-26
|21
