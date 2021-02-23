League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town19:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Mansfield Town

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 6Burrell
  • 5Smith
  • 20Hall
  • 22Francis
  • 30Power
  • 7Thomson
  • 4Falkingham
  • 28McPake
  • 24March
  • 10Martin

Substitutes

  • 2Fallowfield
  • 3Jones
  • 9Beck
  • 17Kerry
  • 18Muldoon
  • 25Minter

Mansfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Stone
  • 14Perch
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 29Law
  • 7Charsley
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 19Reid
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 3Benning
  • 12Gordon
  • 15O'Driscoll
  • 16Quinn
  • 17Sarkic
  • 27Sinclair
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge30157847281952
2Forest Green28149539261351
3Cheltenham28138737261147
4Morecambe2913793940-146
5Salford28129738231545
6Tranmere2813693734345
7Newport2812883731644
8Exeter271110649341543
9Carlisle25134835241143
10Bolton29118103640-441
11Leyton Orient28116113530539
12Crawley2710893735238
13Bradford27107103131037
14Walsall2881373537-237
15Harrogate29106133337-436
16Scunthorpe27112143135-435
17Oldham28105134652-635
18Mansfield2871383739-234
19Port Vale2996144144-333
20Colchester2871293037-733
21Stevenage30712112431-733
22Southend2966171845-2724
23Barrow2758143239-723
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
