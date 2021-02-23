League One
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon18:30GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Plough Lane

AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City28175642231956
2Peterborough28174746252155
3Hull30165949272253
4Doncaster27154846341249
5Portsmouth28146845271848
6Sunderland281211542241847
7Accrington27137739281146
8Oxford Utd2713594334944
9Charlton2912894439544
10Plymouth2911993943-442
11MK Dons29118104236641
12Ipswich27125103027341
13Blackpool26124103026440
14Crewe29117113737040
15Gillingham29124133840-240
16Fleetwood2999113326736
17Shrewsbury2681082729-234
18Rochdale2969144155-1427
19Bristol Rovers2876152746-1927
20Swindon2983183454-2027
21Wimbledon2767142950-2125
22Northampton2967162347-2425
23Wigan2966172956-2724
24Burton2757153254-2222
