Wycombe Wanderers v Reading

WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45ReadingReading
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|31
|19
|7
|5
|42
|24
|18
|64
|2
|Brentford
|31
|16
|9
|6
|56
|34
|22
|57
|3
|Watford
|31
|16
|9
|6
|40
|21
|19
|57
|4
|Swansea
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|19
|18
|56
|5
|Reading
|31
|15
|6
|10
|44
|36
|8
|51
|6
|Bournemouth
|31
|13
|10
|8
|45
|30
|15
|49
|7
|Cardiff
|31
|13
|7
|11
|46
|33
|13
|46
|8
|Middlesbrough
|31
|13
|7
|11
|36
|31
|5
|46
|9
|Stoke
|31
|11
|12
|8
|37
|33
|4
|45
|10
|Barnsley
|30
|13
|6
|11
|34
|35
|-1
|45
|11
|Millwall
|31
|9
|15
|7
|30
|27
|3
|42
|12
|Blackburn
|30
|11
|6
|13
|43
|34
|9
|39
|13
|QPR
|29
|10
|9
|10
|30
|34
|-4
|39
|14
|Preston
|31
|12
|3
|16
|34
|42
|-8
|39
|15
|Bristol City
|31
|12
|3
|16
|29
|42
|-13
|39
|16
|Luton
|30
|10
|7
|13
|23
|34
|-11
|37
|17
|Nottm Forest
|31
|9
|9
|13
|26
|31
|-5
|36
|18
|Huddersfield
|31
|10
|6
|15
|38
|45
|-7
|36
|19
|Derby
|30
|9
|7
|14
|22
|32
|-10
|34
|20
|Coventry
|31
|8
|10
|13
|29
|42
|-13
|34
|21
|Birmingham
|31
|7
|10
|14
|22
|37
|-15
|31
|22
|Rotherham
|29
|8
|5
|16
|33
|40
|-7
|29
|23
|Sheff Wed
|30
|9
|7
|14
|21
|32
|-11
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|30
|4
|8
|18
|22
|51
|-29
|20
