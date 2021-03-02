National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium

FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay24145546242247
2Sutton United21134438191943
3Hartlepool24134733231043
4Stockport24117632211140
5Wrexham2511683427739
6Eastleigh2310853223938
7Notts County21114626151137
8Boreham Wood249872924535
9Bromley239773728934
10Aldershot24104103635134
11Altrincham2696113034-433
12Maidenhead United219573232032
13Yeovil2495103536-132
14Solihull Moors219482723431
15Halifax228683629730
16Chesterfield219393225730
17Woking217592526-126
18Dag & Red2375112131-1026
19Wealdstone2265112948-1923
20King's Lynn2164112842-1422
21Weymouth2455142539-1420
22Barnet2233161753-3612
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC