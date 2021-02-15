Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Peterborough United's ground has a capacity of 15,314

A deal for Peterborough United to buy their Weston Homes Stadium from Peterborough City Council is due to be completed on 31 March.

An initial agreement was reached in 2018, 15 years after the club sold the ground to a property developer.

"We agreed heads of terms for the sale at the end of last week and both sides are moving to completion on 31 March," said a council spokesperson.

Posh's plans to build a new ground have been delayed external-link because of coronavirus.

The club are third in League One as they look to return to the Championship for the first time since their 2012-13 relegation.