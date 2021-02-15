Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 3.
Bayern Munich's five-match winning run in the Bundesliga came to an end after the leaders were held by struggling Arminia Bielefeld.
In their first game since winning the Fifa Club World Cup, Bayern trailed 2-0 at half-time after goals by Michel Vlap and Amos Pieper.
Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit before Christian Gebauer made it 3-1.
In a thriller, Corentin Tolisso and Alphonso Davies rescued a point for Champions League holders Bayern.
They are five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig with 13 matches remaining.
Arminia Bielefeld are 16th in the table with 18 points from 20 games.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 20SarrSubstituted forKimmichat 58'minutes
- 4Süle
- 21Hernández
- 19Davies
- 24TolissoBooked at 78mins
- 27Alaba
- 10Sané
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 5Pavard
- 6Kimmich
- 22Roca
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 39Hoffmann
- 42Musiala
- 47Sieb
- 49Zaiser
Arminia Bielefeld
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ortega Moreno
- 27Brunner
- 2Pieper
- 4Nilsson
- 5Laursen
- 16KunzeBooked at 80mins
- 19Prietl
- 8DoanSubstituted forGebauerat 41'minutes
- 28VlapSubstituted forCórdovaat 62'minutes
- 21VoglsammerSubstituted forSeufertat 62'minutes
- 9KlosSubstituted forvan der Hoornat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6van der Hoorn
- 7Gebauer
- 11Okugawa
- 15de Medina
- 18Córdova
- 20Seufert
- 30Hartel
- 34Linnér
- 36Schipplock
- Referee:
- Florian Badstübner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 3.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nils Seufert (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Mike van der Hoorn replaces Fabian Klos.
Post update
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Cédric Brunner (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Post update
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Fabian Klos (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Sergio Córdova (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nils Seufert (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Post update
Attempt missed. Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nils Seufert.
Booking
Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
- Trump Takes on the World: Lifting the lid on the former president's 'America First' foreign policy
- NEW The Ranganation: Romesh returns with celebrity guests, a virtual nation and his mum...