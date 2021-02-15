German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich3Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld3

Bayern Munich 3-3 Arminia Bielefeld: Bundesliga leaders have to come from 3-1 down

Palyers from Bayern Munich and Arminia Bielefeld compete for the ball
Bayern Munich failed to win in the Bundesliga for the first time since 8 January

Bayern Munich's five-match winning run in the Bundesliga came to an end after the leaders were held by struggling Arminia Bielefeld.

In their first game since winning the Fifa Club World Cup, Bayern trailed 2-0 at half-time after goals by Michel Vlap and Amos Pieper.

Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit before Christian Gebauer made it 3-1.

In a thriller, Corentin Tolisso and Alphonso Davies rescued a point for Champions League holders Bayern.

They are five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig with 13 matches remaining.

Arminia Bielefeld are 16th in the table with 18 points from 20 games.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 20SarrSubstituted forKimmichat 58'minutes
  • 4Süle
  • 21Hernández
  • 19Davies
  • 24TolissoBooked at 78mins
  • 27Alaba
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 6Kimmich
  • 22Roca
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 42Musiala
  • 47Sieb
  • 49Zaiser

Arminia Bielefeld

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ortega Moreno
  • 27Brunner
  • 2Pieper
  • 4Nilsson
  • 5Laursen
  • 16KunzeBooked at 80mins
  • 19Prietl
  • 8DoanSubstituted forGebauerat 41'minutes
  • 28VlapSubstituted forCórdovaat 62'minutes
  • 21VoglsammerSubstituted forSeufertat 62'minutes
  • 9KlosSubstituted forvan der Hoornat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6van der Hoorn
  • 7Gebauer
  • 11Okugawa
  • 15de Medina
  • 18Córdova
  • 20Seufert
  • 30Hartel
  • 34Linnér
  • 36Schipplock
Referee:
Florian Badstübner

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamArminia Bielefeld
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 3.

  3. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nils Seufert (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Mike van der Hoorn replaces Fabian Klos.

  7. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cédric Brunner (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  9. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

  12. Post update

    Fabian Klos (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Sergio Córdova (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nils Seufert (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nils Seufert.

  18. Booking

    Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

