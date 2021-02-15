Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Yan Dhanda joined Swansea from Liverpool in May, 2018

Championship: Swansea City v Nottingham Forest Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Wednesday, 17 February Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio Wales live commentary on SW FM & DAB, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has praised midfielder Yan Dhanda for the way he has coped with online racist abuse.

British Asian Dhanda, 22, was abused on Instagram after his side's FA Cup defeat by Manchester City.

Dhanda is in line to return to action in Wednesday's Championship home game with Nottingham Forest.

"Yan has been in a really difficult situation, he has handled himself brilliantly," said Cooper.

"We were proud of him anyway, but even more so now."

Dhanda played 77 minutes of Manchester City's 3-1 victory at the Liberty Stadium last Wednesday and was sent the racist abuse following a challenge on Spanish midfielder Rodri.

South Wales Police are continuing investigations while Swansea have criticised the response of Instagram owners Facebook, which has temporarily blocked the user from sending Instagram messages.

Dhanda told the BBC the lack of action by social media companies over online abuse is giving people "the green light to go and do it again".

Cooper said he had spoken to the player every day since the incident.

"Credit to him how he has handled himself, credit to him how he has articulated himself to the media," he said.

"Not only is he having to deal with personal abuse, he is also trying to make sure the message gets out publicly on how we can improve things.

"If that is by saying how things haven't been dealt with very well, then long-term that is going to help the cause.

"All we can do is be there is to support him and make sure he knows we are with him 100%."

Cooper said Dhanda had not asked to take a break from playing to deal with the issue and he had not considered withdrawing him.

"Bringing him off the training pitch or taking football away from him, I don't think he will want that. He trained today and he is at his happiest when he is playing football," he added.

"If he did need a break, no problem."

Cooper said Dhanda had had a lot to cope with since receiving the racist messages.

"The actual incident is just one part of it and obviously the main part," he said.

"It's (also) sitting at the stadium for two and a half hours after the game waiting for the police to give a statement.

"Sitting there doing a statement is not a nice experience whether you have done something wrong or not done something wrong. You don't want to be writing police statements.

"Then it is the media attention and spotlight that goes on you. He has siblings and then there is his mum and dad.

"With these incidents - and I know there have been some more over the weekend - they are not just about the actual abuse, it's the aftermath as well.

"And that in some ways is the more difficult bit, it's the bit that is done behind closed doors, it's the bit nobody sees.

"Through all of that Yan has been a credit to himself, his family, his heritage, his community and definitely Swansea City as well."