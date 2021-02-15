FA Cup: BBC One to show Leicester v Man Utd and Chelsea v Sheffield Utd

Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy
Harry Maguire (left) will face former club Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final trip to Leicester City will be broadcast live by BBC One.

The Red Devils - 12-time FA Cup winners - visit the King Power Stadium for a 17:00 GMT kick-off on Sunday, 21 March.

BBC One will broadcast Chelsea's tie with Sheffield United earlier in the day at 13:30 and both games will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Bournemouth's tie with Southampton and Manchester City's trip to Everton will be on BT Sport on Saturday, 20 March.

