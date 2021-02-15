Last updated on .From the section Irish

McClean, 31, posted the threat on his Instagram stories on Sunday

James McClean has been offered support by the Football Association of Ireland after revealing a recent threat sent to him on social media.

The Stoke City and Republic of Ireland winger shared a direct message he received on Instagram that threatened to set his family home on fire in a string of abusive messages.

"To abuse or threaten James or any player because of his nationality should not be tolerated by society," said Jonathan Hill, the FAI chief executive.

"Unfortunately, such behaviour is all too common now on social media."

He added: "Only last week we commended the stance taken by English football against the abuse of footballers across all social media channels and we are examining how best we can take a similar stance."

The FAI's intercultural programme is currently working on new racism and discrimination policies, which are expected to be presented to the governing body's executive board in the coming weeks.

McClean, 31, has frequently been the target of social media abuse and has in the past received death threats.

Several professional footballers have received online abuse in recent weeks, prompting football authorities to write to Facebook and Twitter demanding they do more to prevent such activity.