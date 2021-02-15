Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fiona McIntyre has previously worked with the SFA and SWF

Fiona McIntyre has been appointed as the Scottish FA's head of women and girls' football.

McIntyre has been chief executive officer with Scottish Women's Football since 2017 but has been on secondment with the SFA in the past year.

This attachment involved a strategic review in conjunction with Uefa.

"This is a terrific opportunity to build upon the fantastic work and foundations laid before me," McIntyre told the SFA's website.

"Participation in the girls' and women's game has almost doubled in the last five years, the domestic game is growing, our international players are doing so well and we're seeing large commercial growth in the game.

"The game is in a strong place, but crucially, it is about building on that to try and take it to the next level."