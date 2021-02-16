Oxford United v Tranmere Rovers

Oxford UtdOxford United0TranmereTranmere Rovers0
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Eastwood
- 20Hanson
- 5Moore
- 24Grayson
- 3Ruffels
- 17Henry
- 6Gorrin
- 10Sykes
- 7Hall
- 9Taylor
- 25Shodipo
Substitutes
- 8Brannagan
- 11Winnall
- 13Stevens
- 14Forde
- 22Atkinson
- 28Kelly
- 30Barker
Tranmere
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Davies
- 17Khan
- 21Ray
- 6Monthe
- 18MacDonald
- 2O'Connor
- 22Lewis
- 7Morris
- 16Kirby
- 14Woolery
- 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 3Ridehalgh
- 8Spearing
- 9Vaughan
- 13Jones
- 19Feeney
- 26Clarke
- 28Nugent
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match Stats
Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamTranmere
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Match report to follow.