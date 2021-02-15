Top Football Tweets: Love is in the air and Owen goes double-denim

By Ciaran VarleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Top Football Tweets: Harry and Sandra Redknapp, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, Beth Mead and Danielle van de Donk
Love was in the air this weekend

It was Valentine's Day this weekend, which inevitably meant a race by football power couples all over the globe to post the most sickeningly perfect couples selfie on Instagram. Oh, and Michael Owen went double-denim.

1. Love Birds

View more on instagram

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird showed off two very different interpretations of beachwear here.

2. Love is all you Mead

View more on instagram

Beth Mead and Danielle van de Donk are a Gunners power couple.

3. Heart of Stoney

View more on instagram

Casey Stoney and Megan Harris with their young team.

4. When Harry met Sarn

View more on instagram

Still the ultimate couple goals, this.

5. Pocket Rocket

View more on twitter

Meanwhile, Michail Antonio treated us to this public display of affection. Lots of questions about this. Perhaps the most pertinent one though: who has he apparently stolen this quote from?

6. Anti-social media celebrity

View more on twitter

It's not unusual to hear people complain that Twitter has become a more negative place in the past few years. And that was before Roy Keane set up an account on Saturday - just in time to troll Liverpool's keeper for conceding another howler.

View more on instagram

He's also brought his own brand of love and positivity to Instagram.

7. Tottenham lie down and roll over

View more on twitter

Davinson Sanchez produced some spectacular last-resort defending against Ilkay Gundogan as Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City on Saturday. None of you would be laughing if he'd actually managed to block this with his head.

View more on twitter

8. Mouri-no ball

View more on twitter

By 2050, the manifestation of Jose Mourinho's football vision will be complete.

9. Red alert

View more on twitter

Liverpool's cataclysmic capitulation against Leicester City on Saturday confirmed, as if there were any doubt left, that the Reds are in trouble.

10. Dam fine goal from Weir

View more on instagram

Manchester City beat their local rivals to go second in the table on Friday with a 3-0 win that included this pearl.

11. Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

View more on instagram

Meanwhile, leaders Chelsea enjoyed an emphatic 5-0 win over Bristol City.

12. Part of the furniture

View more on twitter

Soft furnishing idea here for any Baggies fans. Jake Livermore and West Brom held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

13. Owen brand

View more on instagram

Possibly our favourite thing of the year this - Michael Owen debuting his own line of double-denim fashion, looking like the fifth member of the Corrs.

His bravery has been rewarded… with quite a lot of trolling.

View more on instagram

14. Consummate professional

View more on twitter

Even out of managerial press conferences, Frank Lampard remains reassuringly on-brand.

15. New Stretford hero

View more on twitter

And, finally, Manchester United may have unveiled a new local hero.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport