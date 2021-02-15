Last updated on .From the section Football

Love was in the air this weekend

It was Valentine's Day this weekend, which inevitably meant a race by football power couples all over the globe to post the most sickeningly perfect couples selfie on Instagram. Oh, and Michael Owen went double-denim.

1. Love Birds

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird showed off two very different interpretations of beachwear here.

2. Love is all you Mead

Beth Mead and Danielle van de Donk are a Gunners power couple.

3. Heart of Stoney

Casey Stoney and Megan Harris with their young team.

4. When Harry met Sarn

Still the ultimate couple goals, this.

5. Pocket Rocket

Meanwhile, Michail Antonio treated us to this public display of affection. Lots of questions about this. Perhaps the most pertinent one though: who has he apparently stolen this quote from?

6. Anti-social media celebrity

It's not unusual to hear people complain that Twitter has become a more negative place in the past few years. And that was before Roy Keane set up an account on Saturday - just in time to troll Liverpool's keeper for conceding another howler.

He's also brought his own brand of love and positivity to Instagram.

7. Tottenham lie down and roll over

Davinson Sanchez produced some spectacular last-resort defending against Ilkay Gundogan as Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City on Saturday. None of you would be laughing if he'd actually managed to block this with his head.

8. Mouri-no ball

By 2050, the manifestation of Jose Mourinho's football vision will be complete.

9. Red alert

Liverpool's cataclysmic capitulation against Leicester City on Saturday confirmed, as if there were any doubt left, that the Reds are in trouble.

10. Dam fine goal from Weir

Manchester City beat their local rivals to go second in the table on Friday with a 3-0 win that included this pearl.

11. Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Meanwhile, leaders Chelsea enjoyed an emphatic 5-0 win over Bristol City.

12. Part of the furniture

Soft furnishing idea here for any Baggies fans. Jake Livermore and West Brom held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

13. Owen brand

Possibly our favourite thing of the year this - Michael Owen debuting his own line of double-denim fashion, looking like the fifth member of the Corrs.

His bravery has been rewarded… with quite a lot of trolling.

14. Consummate professional

Even out of managerial press conferences, Frank Lampard remains reassuringly on-brand.

15. New Stretford hero

And, finally, Manchester United may have unveiled a new local hero.