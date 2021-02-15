Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston are to appeal against the red card shown by referee Nick Walsh to defender Jack Fitzwater in Saturday's defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice.

Livingston lost the Scottish Premiership game 3-0, with the Englishman sent off just after an hour had been played.

United are still considering if they will challenge the first-half red card handed out to midfielder Peter Pawlett.

Clubs have until 13:00 GMT to inform the Scottish FA of their intentions.