Celtic Park's vast stands have been empty this season

Celtic have revealed a pre-tax loss of almost £6m after a decrease in revenue of almost a quarter in the club's half-year financial report.

Chairman Ian Bankier says keeping Neil Lennon's squad intact in a bid to win a 10th successive Scottish Premiership title was one of "two key factors".

The other was the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Gains from player trading were minimal," Bankier said. "No club is immune from the effects of Covid-19."

Revenue to 31 December was down from £53.3m in 2019 to £40.7m, while the loss before taxation of £5.9m compared unfavourably with a profit of £24.4m for the same period in the previous year.

Celtic's loss from trading, which excludes player related gains and charges, amounted to £0.3m, compared to a profit of £7.1m, with cash reserves at the bank falling from £32.9m to £19.7m.

Lennon's side have been knocked out of the Champions League, the Europa League and the Scottish League Cup this season and they sit 18 points behind Rangers, albeit with a game in hand, in their bid for another league title.

Bankier pointed out that there had been "further significant investment into our playing squad" at the start of the season while also retaining key players despite the lack of fans because of lockdown restrictions.

"The prolonged summer transfer window, the impact of Covid-19 and, crucially, the loss of our passionate support at matches have undoubtedly had a damaging effect on our performance levels in domestic and European competitions, but we recognise that our performance has not been good enough," he said.

"Amidst this challenging environment, however, we secured victory in the postponed 2019-20 Scottish Cup final to deliver an incredible fourth consecutive treble, following on from securing our ninth consecutive league title.

"The scale of this achievement cannot be underplayed and should be a cause for pride and celebration for years to come."

Bankier pointed out that the pandemic had "persisted longer than many could have envisaged and, as a result, our crucial match day and other income streams derived from our stadium have been reduced to negligible proportions".

Celtic's balance book is unlikely to improve significantly in the second half of the financial year, when traditionally it falls because of lower income from European football and with fewer domestic matches being played.

Bankier points out that the uncertainty over the ongoing effects of Covid-19 means that it is "unclear when the 2020-21 Scottish Cup will re-commence following its suspension" or when supporters will return to stadiums.