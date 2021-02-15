Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Arsenal, Edouard, Hibs, Hearts, St Mirren, St Johnstone, Jullien, Marciano, Newell, Souttar, Taylor
Rangers are looking into whether any of their players breached Covid-19 lockdown rules after allegations members of the squad attended a party that was broken up by police. (The Herald)
At least four Rangers players are the subject of an internal investigation by the Scottish Premiership leaders after allegedly attending a party that broke national Covid-19 lockdown rules. (The Athletic)
Arsenal have been told they can sign 23-year-old Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for just £15m. (Daily Express)
Israel goalkeeper Ofir Marciano and midfielder Joe Newell have been offered terms to extend their current Hibernian contracts, which expire in May, but neither player has committed themselves to the Premiership club beyond the end of the current campaign. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien has issued an injury update on his Instagram where he can be seen with a knee brace and crutches while sitting in the snow after manager Neil Lennon revealed that the Frenchman could be out for a number of months. (Scottish Sun)
Scotland centre-half John Souttar could begin first-team training with Heart of Midlothian next month as he fights back from a ruptured Achilles tendon. (The Scotsman)
Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has told St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin that he is no diver and that he is disappointed to have been accused of going down easily in his side's win in Paisley last week. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says his players felt they were denied two penalties as Celtic came from behind to win at McDiarmid Park on Sunday. (The Herald)