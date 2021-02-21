Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion20:00Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson
Crystal Palace have lost all five league matches this season when Wilfried Zaha hasn't played

TEAM NEWS

James McCarthy, who hasn't played this month because of a groin injury, will be given a fitness test.

Wilfried Zaha remains out with a thigh problem and manager Roy Hodgson is unsure when the forward will return.

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey remains out with a similar issue, while Adam Webster's ankle injury will be assessed ahead of the game.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is back in training after a hamstring complaint and will be in the squad for the game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton are unbeaten in six league games and they are the form side going into the M23 derby - they will go above Crystal Palace in the table if they win it.

The Eagles got turned over by Burnley at Selhurst Park last time out and normally you'd see a bit of a reaction from them after a result like that. Without the injured Wilfried Zaha, though, I'm not sure that will happen. They just seem very flat.

So, I'm going with the Seagulls this time. It won't be long until they are completely safe from relegation.

Prediction: 2-0

Robert Sanchez has had six clean sheets in 13 Premier League games for Brighton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have won just two of the 11 top-flight meetings (D4, L5).
  • However, they have won three of their past six away league games against Brighton (D1, L2).

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton are unbeaten in a club record six Premier League matches (W3, D3), keeping five clean sheets. Their only longer top-flight run without defeat spanned eight games in 1981.
  • The Seagulls have scored just four goals during their current unbeaten streak.
  • Albion could register four home clean sheets in a row for the first time in the top flight.
  • Only Manchester City have conceded as few Premier League goals as Brighton's five in 2021.
  • Graham Potter's side have drawn three of their past four home games.
  • Brighton have never won a Premier League fixture on a Monday (D6, L2).

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have lost four of their past six league games, winning the other two.
  • A win would give them 32 points, equalling their highest tally after 25 matches of a Premier League season, set in 2015-16.
  • Palace have failed to score in four of their past five away league fixtures.
  • The Eagles have not won any of their nine Premier League games played on a Monday with Roy Hodgson as manager (D2, L7).
  • Palace have lost 18 of their last 20 league matches without Wilfried Zaha, failing to score in 16 of those defeats.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City24175249153456
2Leicester25154644261849
3Man Utd24137450311946
4West Ham25136639291045
5Chelsea25127641251643
6Liverpool25117745341140
7Everton2412483733440
8Tottenham24106837271036
9Aston Villa23113936261036
10Arsenal24104103125634
11Wolves2596102632-633
12Leeds24102124043-332
13Southampton2486103140-930
14Crystal Palace2485112742-1529
15Burnley2577111830-1228
16Brighton2451182530-526
17Newcastle2474132540-1525
18Fulham25410112132-1122
19West Brom2528151955-3614
20Sheff Utd2532201541-2611
View full Premier League table

