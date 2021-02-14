Match ends, Inter Milan 3, Lazio 1.
Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up another goal as Inter Milan beat Lazio 3-1 to go top of Serie A.
Lukaku opened the scoring from the penalty spot before hitting his 300th career goal for club and country just before the break.
Substitute Gonzalo Escalante pulled one back for Lazio midway through the second half after a spell of pressure from the visitors.
But Lukaku teed up Lautaro Martinez for a tap in to complete the win.
The result moves Inter above rivals Milan on to 50 points from 22 games before the two sides meet at San Siro next Sunday.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2HakimiBooked at 59minsSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 90+1'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 24EriksenSubstituted forGagliardiniat 72'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDarmianat 90+1'minutes
- 9LukakuBooked at 26minsSubstituted forPinamontiat 90+1'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 15Young
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Lazio
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Reina
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 14HoedtBooked at 20minsSubstituted forParoloat 45'minutes
- 33Acerbi
- 29Lazzari
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6LeivaSubstituted forEscalanteat 45'minutes
- 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forPereiraat 78'minutes
- 77Marusic
- 11CorreaSubstituted forCaicedoat 70'minutes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forMuriqiat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Pereira
- 16Parolo
- 18Escalante
- 19Lulic
- 20Caicedo
- 32Cataldi
- 37Musacchio
- 55Furlanetto
- 71Alia
- 92Akpa Akpro
- 94Muriqi
- 96Fares
- Referee:
- Michael Fabbri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Lazio 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Francesco Acerbi.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Pinamonti replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Ivan Perisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patric with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Post update
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Post update
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Offside, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini tries a through ball, but Alexis Sánchez is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Post update
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Marusic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Post update
Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt saved. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass.