Aberdeen have postponed a planned question and answer event with fans, and have instead urged supporters to back under-fire manager Derek McInnes and the team.

Fans have recently called for a change in management, with the Dons failing to score in their last five games.

Chairman Dave Cormack was set to do a live Q&A on Tuesday.

"Our goal now is to ensure a successful conclusion to the season by securing third spot," said Cormack.

Aberdeen visit Celtic on Wednesday as they attempt to get back to winning ways, with just one win in their last nine matches.

Following a recent defeat to Hibs at Easter Road, chairman Cormack said the board are "fully behind" the Premiership's longest serving manager, who has been in charge since April 2013.

Tuesday's event, which was to be hosted by Rob Maclean and streamed live on Youtube, was expected to give fans the chance to question the club on issues such as McInnes, the team, and the future stadium plans - with the Cormack promising that "no question will be off limits".

Cormack said: "In spite of the recent run of results we felt it important to keep to the commitment we made to be transparent.

"On reflection, our focus needs to be 100% on supporting Derek and the players as they prepare for the remaining league games, starting with Celtic on Wednesday night."

He continued: "We're all frustrated by our recent form, whether it be Derek, the players or the 100,000 fans who follow Aberdeen FC around the globe. Yes, there's a vocal group on social media, perfectly entitled to their opinions, but there are hundreds of others who have gone out of their way to send Derek and the club messages of support as we go through this challenging period."

Cormack revealed the cost of running Aberdeen is just over £14m, and says keeping the club going is "the biggest challenge our club has faced in its proud 117 year history".