National League
AltrinchamAltrincham19:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium, England

Altrincham v King's Lynn Town

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Thompson
  • 30Richman
  • 5Hannigan
  • 6Moult
  • 24Senior
  • 25Mullarkey
  • 29Smith
  • 34Colclough
  • 10Hancock
  • 32Hardy
  • 9Piggott

Substitutes

  • 8Williams
  • 11Ceesay
  • 17Bell
  • 19Ogle
  • 23Peers

King's Lynn

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Richardson
  • 38Baggott
  • 39Howard
  • 7Clunan
  • 5Smith
  • 4Callan-McFadden
  • 25Denton
  • 8Richards
  • 24Carey
  • 31Jackson
  • 9Gash

Substitutes

  • 12Gyasi
  • 15Fleming
  • 28Payne
  • 30Bastock
  • 34Levi-Davis
Referee:
Paul Marsden

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United27176446232357
2Hartlepool30158739271253
3Torquay28156748291951
4Stockport28138740241647
5Wrexham29138840291147
6Notts County26136734211345
7Bromley28128846351144
8Halifax28127943331043
9Eastleigh28111073628843
10Boreham Wood3091383632440
11Chesterfield261231138281039
12Maidenhead United2511684036439
13Aldershot27115114140138
14Yeovil30115144347-438
15Altrincham31108133439-538
16Dag & Red28107112835-737
17Solihull Moors2695122832-432
18Woking2787123031-131
19Wealdstone2785143456-2229
20Weymouth2876153142-1127
21King's Lynn2766153354-2124
22Barnet2734202165-4413
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

