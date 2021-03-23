League Two
BarrowBarrow19:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: Progression Solicitors Stadium, England

Barrow v Grimsby Town

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Dixon
  • 14Jones
  • 22Davies
  • 31Thomas
  • 27Barry
  • 42Banks
  • 4Taylor
  • 28Taylor
  • 29Eardley
  • 9Quigley
  • 33James

Substitutes

  • 3Brough
  • 12Lillis
  • 16Beadling
  • 26Sea
  • 36Devitt
  • 39Andrew

Grimsby

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Hendrie
  • 22Hewitt
  • 26Menayese
  • 15Clifton
  • 4Rose
  • 20Matete
  • 14Spokes
  • 21John-Lewis
  • 9Hanson
  • 40Payne

Substitutes

  • 7Green
  • 8Coke
  • 10Williams
  • 13Battersby
  • 16Jackson Jr
  • 37Bennett
  • 42Lamy
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham36198948331565
2Cambridge371971155342164
3Forest Green361711849371262
4Tranmere35187104839961
5Bolton36179104743460
6Morecambe36178115149259
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter341411958401853
9Salford3513121041291251
10Crawley35149124744351
11Carlisle34147134641549
12Leyton Orient36139143939048
13Bradford34139123838048
14Harrogate36146164041-148
15Stevenage371016113132-146
16Mansfield37916124448-443
17Oldham36119165261-942
18Scunthorpe35126173645-942
19Port Vale37118184651-541
20Walsall35815123845-739
21Barrow34108164143-238
22Colchester36814143349-1638
23Southend36710192250-2831
24Grimsby35610192654-2828
