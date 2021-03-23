Carlisle United v Leyton Orient

Attempt missed. Callum Guy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Farman
- 17Armer
- 6Hayden
- 32Bennett
- 3Anderton
- 8Guy
- 19Furman
- 12Mellish
- 9Alessandra
- 10Zanzala
- 20Toure
Substitutes
- 1Norman
- 2Tanner
- 7Riley
- 11Patrick
- 15Charters
- 31Scott
- 33Walker
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Vigouroux
- 18Akinola
- 23Turley
- 5Happe
- 3Widdowson
- 8Clay
- 4Cissé
- 9Wilkinson
- 7McAnuff
- 15Kemp
- 39Johnson
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 2Ling
- 6Coulson
- 11Dayton
- 17Dennis
- 24Sweeney
- 35Abrahams
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offrande Zanzala (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tunji Akinola (Leyton Orient).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.