League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United0Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0

Carlisle United v Leyton Orient

League Two

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Farman
  • 17Armer
  • 6Hayden
  • 32Bennett
  • 3Anderton
  • 8Guy
  • 19Furman
  • 12Mellish
  • 9Alessandra
  • 10Zanzala
  • 20Toure

Substitutes

  • 1Norman
  • 2Tanner
  • 7Riley
  • 11Patrick
  • 15Charters
  • 31Scott
  • 33Walker

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 18Akinola
  • 23Turley
  • 5Happe
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8Clay
  • 4Cissé
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 7McAnuff
  • 15Kemp
  • 39Johnson

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 2Ling
  • 6Coulson
  • 11Dayton
  • 17Dennis
  • 24Sweeney
  • 35Abrahams
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Guy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  2. Post update

    Offrande Zanzala (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tunji Akinola (Leyton Orient).

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham36198948331565
2Cambridge371971155342164
3Forest Green361711849371262
4Tranmere35187104839961
5Bolton36179104743460
6Morecambe36178115149259
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter341411958401853
9Salford3513121041291251
10Crawley35149124744351
11Carlisle34147134641549
12Leyton Orient36139143939048
13Bradford34139123838048
14Harrogate36146164041-148
15Stevenage371016113132-146
16Mansfield37916124448-443
17Oldham36119165261-942
18Scunthorpe35126173645-942
19Port Vale37118184651-541
20Walsall35815123845-739
21Barrow34108164143-238
22Colchester36814143349-1638
23Southend36710192250-2831
24Grimsby35610192654-2828
View full League Two table

