League One
NorthamptonNorthampton Town19:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Venue: PTS Academy Stadium, England

Northampton Town v Oxford United

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Mitchell
  • 15Kioso
  • 28Jones
  • 6Horsfall
  • 23Mills
  • 18Morris
  • 17McWilliams
  • 8Watson
  • 45Marshall
  • 29Rose
  • 7Hoskins

Substitutes

  • 2Harriman
  • 5Bolger
  • 10Jones
  • 11Korboa
  • 22Ashley-Seal
  • 26Edmondson
  • 35Berry

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Stevens
  • 14Forde
  • 5Moore
  • 22Atkinson
  • 3Ruffels
  • 24Grayson
  • 6Gorrin
  • 19Agyei
  • 8Brannagan
  • 25Shodipo
  • 11Winnall

Substitutes

  • 1Eastwood
  • 7Hall
  • 9Taylor
  • 10Sykes
  • 20Hanson
  • 28Kelly
  • 30Barker
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull372161062303269
2Peterborough35206957342366
3Sunderland351713554272764
4Lincoln City361881054381662
5Doncaster34176115344957
6Charlton371511115450456
7Portsmouth351671251381355
8Gillingham37166155349454
9Ipswich35166133937254
10Blackpool331581039291053
11Oxford Utd35158124941853
12Accrington35158124944553
13MK Dons37149145452251
14Crewe36149134446-251
15Fleetwood371311134132950
16Plymouth37139154758-1148
17Shrewsbury331013103738-143
18Burton35118164559-1441
19Swindon36104224365-2234
20Bristol Rovers3697203658-2234
21Wigan3697203964-2534
22Northampton3689193153-2233
23Wimbledon35712163559-2433
24Rochdale36711184667-2132
View full League One table

