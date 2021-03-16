League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium

Scunthorpe United v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham34188846311562
2Cambridge361871154342061
3Forest Green341710749361361
4Newport34169945341157
5Tranmere33176104638857
6Bolton35169104542357
7Morecambe35168115049156
8Exeter331411857381953
9Salford331311941271450
10Crawley33148114440450
11Harrogate35146154040048
12Carlisle31145124437747
13Bradford33138123838047
14Leyton Orient34128143839-144
15Stevenage36916112831-343
16Mansfield34913124145-440
17Oldham34117165160-940
18Scunthorpe33124173443-940
19Walsall33814113642-638
20Colchester34813133348-1537
21Port Vale3598184350-735
22Barrow3288163641-532
23Southend3579192149-2830
24Grimsby3368192452-2826
View full League Two table

