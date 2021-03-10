Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley0DerbyDerby County0

Barnsley v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 40Collins
  • 20Sibbick
  • 30Helik
  • 6Andersen
  • 7Brittain
  • 21Palmer
  • 27Mowatt
  • 4Styles
  • 11Chaplin
  • 9WoodrowBooked at 9mins
  • 10Dike

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 2Williams
  • 8Kane
  • 14Morris
  • 22Oduor
  • 26Sollbauer
  • 28Frieser
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 34Moon

Derby

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21Roos
  • 6Edmundson
  • 15Mengi
  • 16Clarke
  • 2Wisdom
  • 38Knight
  • 4Shinnie
  • 3Forsyth
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 7Jozwiak
  • 19Gregory

Substitutes

  • 8Bird
  • 9Waghorn
  • 17Sibley
  • 23Roberts
  • 26Buchanan
  • 30Idem
  • 36Wilson
  • 37MacDonald
  • 40Watson
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Daryl Dike (Barnsley).

  2. Post update

    Matthew Clarke (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Daryl Dike (Barnsley).

  4. Post update

    Teden Mengi (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romal Palmer.

  6. Booking

    Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).

  8. Post update

    Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Michal Helik.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).

  11. Post update

    Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Derby County).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).

  14. Post update

    George Edmundson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 10th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35237551252676
2Watford35199746242266
3Swansea34199644251966
4Brentford34189761362563
5Reading351861149371260
6Barnsley35177114237558
7Bournemouth351511950341656
8Cardiff351591153351854
9Middlesbrough35148134138350
10Stoke351212114139248
11Millwall35101693433146
12QPR341210123539-446
13Bristol City35143183648-1245
14Blackburn35128154940944
15Preston35135173945-644
16Luton34128142840-1244
17Nottm Forest351010152834-640
18Derby35109162538-1339
19Huddersfield35108173951-1238
20Coventry35911153246-1438
21Birmingham35811162643-1735
22Rotherham3295183543-832
23Sheff Wed3497182443-1928
24Wycombe3558222358-3523
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport