Barnsley v Derby County

Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 40Collins
- 20Sibbick
- 30Helik
- 6Andersen
- 7Brittain
- 21Palmer
- 27Mowatt
- 4Styles
- 11Chaplin
- 9WoodrowBooked at 9mins
- 10Dike
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 2Williams
- 8Kane
- 14Morris
- 22Oduor
- 26Sollbauer
- 28Frieser
- 29Adeboyejo
- 34Moon
Derby
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 21Roos
- 6Edmundson
- 15Mengi
- 16Clarke
- 2Wisdom
- 38Knight
- 4Shinnie
- 3Forsyth
- 13Kazim-Richards
- 7Jozwiak
- 19Gregory
Substitutes
- 8Bird
- 9Waghorn
- 17Sibley
- 23Roberts
- 26Buchanan
- 30Idem
- 36Wilson
- 37MacDonald
- 40Watson
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Matthew Clarke (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daryl Dike (Barnsley).
Teden Mengi (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romal Palmer.
Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).
Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Michal Helik.
Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).
Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Derby County).
Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).
George Edmundson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.