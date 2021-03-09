Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers19:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, England

Queens Park Rangers v Wycombe Wanderers

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de Wijs
  • 6Barbet
  • 2Kane
  • 14Johansen
  • 15Field
  • 3Wallace
  • 10Chair
  • 21Willock
  • 45Austin

Substitutes

  • 1Lumley
  • 7Bonne
  • 9Dykes
  • 12Ball
  • 19Thomas
  • 20Cameron
  • 24Kakay
  • 25Hämäläinen
  • 37Adomah

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Stockdale
  • 26McCarthy
  • 12Knight
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 3Jacobson
  • 18Thompson
  • 4Gape
  • 15Muskwe
  • 33Mehmeti
  • 17Horgan
  • 25Samuel

Substitutes

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Grimmer
  • 5Stewart
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 11Kashket
  • 19McCleary
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 28Ofoborh
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 9th March 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35237551252676
2Watford35199746242266
3Swansea34198743251865
4Brentford34189761362563
5Reading351861149371260
6Barnsley34176114237557
7Bournemouth351511950341656
8Cardiff351591153351854
9Middlesbrough35148134138350
10Stoke351212114139248
11Blackburn351371549391046
12Millwall35101693433146
13Bristol City35143183648-1245
14Preston35135173945-644
15Luton34128142840-1244
16QPR331110123439-543
17Nottm Forest351010152834-640
18Huddersfield35108173951-1238
19Derby34108162538-1338
20Coventry35911153246-1438
21Birmingham35811162643-1735
22Rotherham3295183543-832
23Sheff Wed3497182443-1928
24Wycombe3458212357-3423
