Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Swansea City 0. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Trybull.
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kaminski
- 24Rankin-Costello
- 26Lenihan
- 22Harwood-Bellis
- 15Douglas
- 23Dack
- 19Trybull
- 21Buckley
- 20Brereton
- 39Dolan
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 2Nyambe
- 4Johnson
- 6Downing
- 8Rothwell
- 13Pears
- 16Elliott
- 17Bell
- 27Travis
- 29Evans
Swansea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Woodman
- 26Naughton
- 44Cabango
- 5Guehi
- 23Roberts
- 6Fulton
- 8Grimes
- 24Bidwell
- 14Hourihane
- 9Lowe
- 10A Ayew
Substitutes
- 2Bennett
- 3Manning
- 7Smith
- 15Routledge
- 17Whittaker
- 18Hamer
- 21Dhanda
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 31Cooper
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt blocked. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Brereton.
Attempt blocked. Connor Roberts (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Ayew.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joe Rankin-Costello.
Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).
Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).
Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Swansea City. Kyle Naughton tries a through ball, but Jamal Lowe is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers).
Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan.
Attempt missed. Barry Douglas (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is too high from a direct free kick.
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Hourihane following a set piece situation.
Foul by Tom Trybull (Blackburn Rovers).
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
