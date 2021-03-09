Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers1SwanseaSwansea City0

Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 24Rankin-Costello
  • 26Lenihan
  • 22Harwood-Bellis
  • 15Douglas
  • 23Dack
  • 19Trybull
  • 21Buckley
  • 20Brereton
  • 39Dolan
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 2Nyambe
  • 4Johnson
  • 6Downing
  • 8Rothwell
  • 13Pears
  • 16Elliott
  • 17Bell
  • 27Travis
  • 29Evans

Swansea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 26Naughton
  • 44Cabango
  • 5Guehi
  • 23Roberts
  • 6Fulton
  • 8Grimes
  • 24Bidwell
  • 14Hourihane
  • 9Lowe
  • 10A Ayew

Substitutes

  • 2Bennett
  • 3Manning
  • 7Smith
  • 15Routledge
  • 17Whittaker
  • 18Hamer
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 31Cooper
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Swansea City 0. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Trybull.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Brereton.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Roberts (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Ayew.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joe Rankin-Costello.

  5. Post update

    Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Kyle Naughton tries a through ball, but Jamal Lowe is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barry Douglas (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is too high from a direct free kick.

  15. Post update

    John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Hourihane following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tom Trybull (Blackburn Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 9th March 2021

