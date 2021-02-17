League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town0BoltonBolton Wanderers0

Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Stone
  • 14Perch
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 16Quinn
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 7CharsleyBooked at 2mins
  • 19Reid
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 3Benning
  • 15O'Driscoll
  • 21Clarke
  • 27Sinclair
  • 29Law

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Gilks
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 27Baptiste
  • 28John
  • 4Williams
  • 29Lee
  • 23Isgrove
  • 14Maddison
  • 30Afolayan
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 7Delfouneso
  • 8Comley
  • 18Tutte
  • 20Miller
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 25Thomason
  • 32Jackson
Referee:
Antony Coggins

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Booking

    James Perch (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by James Perch (Mansfield Town).

  3. Post update

    Lloyd Isgrove (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.

  5. Post update

    Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).

  6. Post update

    MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lloyd Isgrove with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.

  9. Booking

    Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town).

  11. Post update

    Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 17th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge29147844281649
2Forest Green27139537261148
3Cheltenham27138637241347
4Salford27128737221544
5Newport2712873729844
6Tranmere2713593532344
7Exeter271110649341543
8Morecambe2812793739-243
9Carlisle24133834231142
10Leyton Orient27115113429538
11Walsall2781273436-236
12Harrogate28106123234-236
13Bolton2899103238-636
14Mansfield2771463533235
15Crawley269893635135
16Bradford2697102931-234
17Oldham27104134450-634
18Colchester2771283036-633
19Port Vale2895144043-332
20Scunthorpe26102142834-632
21Stevenage29711112330-732
22Southend2866161844-2624
23Barrow2658133137-623
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
