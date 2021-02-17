Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers

James Perch (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Stone
- 14Perch
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 20McLaughlin
- 16Quinn
- 10Maris
- 8O Clarke
- 7CharsleyBooked at 2mins
- 19Reid
- 9Bowery
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 2O'Keeffe
- 3Benning
- 15O'Driscoll
- 21Clarke
- 27Sinclair
- 29Law
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Gilks
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 27Baptiste
- 28John
- 4Williams
- 29Lee
- 23Isgrove
- 14Maddison
- 30Afolayan
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 7Delfouneso
- 8Comley
- 18Tutte
- 20Miller
- 24Gnahoua
- 25Thomason
- 32Jackson
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Booking
Foul by James Perch (Mansfield Town).
Lloyd Isgrove (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.
Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).
MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lloyd Isgrove with a cross.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Booking
Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town).
Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
