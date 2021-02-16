National League
EastleighEastleigh17:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Silverlake Stadium, England

Eastleigh v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 17Tomlinson
  • 6Boyce
  • 19Hollands
  • 3Green
  • 5Bird
  • 11Smart
  • 8Payne
  • 20Hill
  • 10Barnett
  • 18House

Substitutes

  • 4Miley
  • 9Smith
  • 13Flitney
  • 14Bearwish
  • 24Blair

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Killip
  • 23Sterry
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 2Cass
  • 15Johnson
  • 5Odusina
  • 19White
  • 14Holohan
  • 11Oates
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 4Liddle
  • 7Donaldson
  • 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 12Grey
  • 22Crawford
Referee:
Scott Jackson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay22135442202244
2Sutton United19114432171537
3Hartlepool2011362920936
4Stockport20105530201035
5Notts County18103525141133
6Altrincham239682727033
7Wrexham219572823532
8Eastleigh208752922731
9Boreham Wood208662116530
10Maidenhead United189362826230
11Bromley198563123829
12Aldershot218492830-228
13Halifax207673225727
14Solihull Moors178272118326
15Chesterfield187383023724
16Woking196582324-123
17Yeovil206592731-423
18Dag & Red206591928-923
19Wealdstone196492740-1322
20Weymouth2153132234-1218
21King's Lynn1853102138-1718
22Dover1531111235-2310
23Barnet1823131444-309
View full National League table

