Karim Benzema's goal was his 12th in La Liga

Karim Benzema scored his 17th goal of the season as Real Madrid claimed a comfortable win over Valencia to return to second in La Liga.

The hosts dominated the first half and deservedly took an early lead when Benzema curled in a precise finish.

Toni Kroos then added a second before the break as he finished off a neat move.

Valencia did not manage a shot on goal until the second half with Maxi Gomez testing Thibaut Courtois from distance.

The win means Real Madrid are five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.