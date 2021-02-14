Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool have lost six league games this season - twice as many as in their entire title-winning campaign

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says they will "fight like champions until the very end" after dropping 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

The defending Premier League champions lost 3-1 to Leicester on Saturday, their third league defeat in a row.

"It's been a tough period for many reasons," Salah tweeted.

"We will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results we've had. That is my promise to all of you."

Salah is Liverpool's top scorer with 23 goals this season, with Sadio Mane next on 10.

The Reds - who have lost key players to injury this season - have lost six league games this season, causing boss Jurgen Klopp to concede their title hopes on Saturday.