Man Utd will 'put up fight' in title race, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments154

Where's the consistency? - Solskjaer on refereeing

Manchester United "have to put up a fight" and will not "give away" the Premier League title early, insists manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United drew at lowly West Brom and are second in the table, ahead of Leicester on goal difference, but seven points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side, who have won 15 games in a row in all competitions, also have a game in hand on both sides.

Solskjaer said his side need to "put City under pressure".

He told BBC Sport: "Let's just build momentum and win games. They [City] are in good form. Us and Leicester have to put up a fight."

Asked if his side are still in the title race, captain Harry Maguire said: "Of course we are. We have to go again and win the next one and then the next one."

'We won't let City run away with it'

Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes scored his 14th league goal of the season with a stunning volley

United had moved two points clear of their rivals on 20 January by beating Fulham, but suffered a shock home defeat by bottom side Sheffield United in their next league game, allowing City to seize the initiative.

It was the start of a poor run of just one victory in their last five games, the latest setback being a 1-1 draw against a struggling West Brom side who are second from bottom in the table.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: "I said we shouldn't be talked about [in the title race]. A compliment for the boys we got into position we are now.

"We won't let them [Manchester City] run away with it - we're playing them soon. We're not giving it away early - no we're not."

United fell behind after just 83 seconds at The Hawthorns courtesy of Mbaye Diagne's header and salvaged a point through Bruno Fernandes' stunning volley.

Solskjaer added: "I am disappointed. We want to get three points on the board and challenge teams above us. We gave ourselves a difficult start going 1-0 down after a minute."

'VAR must have been asleep'

United thought they had the chance to win the game when referee Craig Pawson pointed to the penalty spot after Maguire was bundled over in the box by Semi Ajayi, though the United defender did look in an offside position.

Following consulation with VAR Jon Moss and reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, Pawson decided there was not enough contact and overturned his original decision.

"We were so certain it was a penalty," said Maguire. "Not sure why they needed to send him [the referee] to a monitor. The clip was minimal but it was a penalty. It seems like the decisions are going against us."

Diagne could've scored a hat-trick - Allardyce

Solskjaer told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's a foul and a clear penalty if he [referee] allows it to go on. I think Harry is offside when Bruno Fernandes hits the ball. Somebody must have been asleep.

"Too many times... one week it's a foul, one week not a foul, one week a penalty and another week it's not a penalty."

Allardyce felt it would have been a "absolute injustice" had the penalty been awarded and United scored the winner from spot.

He added: "The confusing thing is Harry Maguire is offside before it. What should have been the decision is that this is offside so let's play on. I'm massively confused."

  • Clueless. Dropping 5 points to the bottom two clubs and talks about challenging for the title.

    • sandwichlover replied:
      Richest team in the PL, and this is their situation!! What a joke! Soo many years and still no major trophy? They, along with Man C and Chelsea, should be winning it all every year since they all spend Billions on players! Something seriously wrong at Man U! Heck, if Sam was managing Man U, he could easily win a major trophy very quickly!

  • He should mention both the cities, Leicester and Manchester.

    Leicester will give Man City a better challenge than the prima donas. Current manager and current squad no chance.

    • Dad replied:
      Good point.

  • Second dumb comment these last few days along with "watching Haaland's progress"

    VAR has been the saviour of United this season in a very poor league. Decent goal from Fernandes today, shame he only scores against relegation fodder and no top teams unless a penalty.

  • With Liverpools CB injuries, Man City's injuries to Aguero and De Bruyne. This season was Uniteds chance to end their 8 year drought!!

    Despite the fixture congestion, they've not suffered one single serious injury all season! Would love to see them without Maguire/Lindelof/Bailly or without Bruno and Rashford.

    This was your chance and you've bottled it!! Enjoy midtable once Bruno goes to Spain!

    • Ready replied:
      Probably be an improvement!

  • Effectively 10 points behind a team far far superior and in much better form.

    14 games to go.

    I want what Ole is smoking!

  • Can’t win if it’s not Liverpool it’s city in our faces
    What makes it worse is that I can see that 25 years coming back to haunt us

    • magic replied:
      I fear for my children to grow up without seeing the team they support win a premier league it’s going on 9 years and counting hope that 25 years doesn't come round to haunt me

  • This is the arrogance of a club who still think they are in the 90s , Solskjaer is deluded that game today against West Brom showed how far behind us they really are West Brom were the better team and should have won , at least Klopp had the decency to concede defeat in the title race , Utd and their arrogant fans should show some respect they are done for in the title race end of !!

    • dctyzehg replied:
      and you think United are arrogant!!!

  • oh Ole you silly sausage they already have!

  • Not so successful without Howard Webb?

  • Aww come on Ole, still mathematical but get real, Man City by far best team in league and im a Man U fan,,,,

    • tokqpmqn replied:
      You can say that again blue.

  • You start Martial every week you may as well just give up the title 😆

    • Dad replied:
      😁😆😅

  • Keep telling yourself that Maguire lol

    • Jason replied:
      Maguire always trying to deflect the blame from himself. The fact that he is an average defender at best but he's always looking for excuses, decisions or missed chances. How about you defend like an £80 mill defender and stop letting players run past you all day long. Sick of him blaming everything and everyone else.

  • Olie, the noisey neibours have just turned the volume up and it’s only on 4 .

    • Smiling tackle replied:
      I'm not a City fan, although I do particularly dislike the 'quiet' ones, and am always (and regularly) amused remembering that rather pathetic and bitter comment from the past. 4... hahaha, very good.

  • Ole is deluded, goodness knows how United are in the top four never mind challenge!

    • time for tea replied:
      Everyone but City has dropped a couple levels especially Chelsea Spurs & the scousers

  • Your success will be finishing ahead of the club everyone in the world hates. Perhaps not the club itself but its arrogant, conceited fan base. Thankfully the wheels came off their bus so it is City all the way and then the rest is all for grabs. United, Lestah etc. Everton might be finishing ahead of that hateful lot ,too.
    Karma....

    • gav76 replied:
      Awwww allways on your mind are they

  • We wont let city run away with it . What does he think they are the only challengers like . They are absolute pathetic football team . They are the most boring of all time . A team full of cheats and spit the dummy out when its not going their way .. 8 years and counting...

    • Gordy replied:
      LOL I wonder what team you support LOL Manchester United (13 times)

  • VAR replay clearly showed Maguire was wearing a United shirt so should have been an automatic penalty. Cheating weasel Fernandes also so needed a penalty for throwing himself to the ground. Disgraceful that the ref doesn't understand this.

    • Ready replied:
      Why have the refs stopped giving cards for blatent diving?

  • What are you giving away Ole,free red tinted glasses,do you have something in your possession to give away 🤔 thought not trophy room empty😂😂😂

  • If Ole thinks they're gna challenge, he needs to talk to Mike Riley and ask him to get his refs to hand em even more pens!!!

  • Nice joke from Ole

