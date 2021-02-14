Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Perry Ng made over 150 appearances for Crewe

Right-back Perry Ng believes Cardiff can break into the Championship's play-offs after extending their unbeaten run with victory over Coventry City.

Cardiff's 3-1 win saw them move up to seventh, six points off the play-offs.

It marks a turnaround under Mick McCarthy, who arrived with the side 15th and 13-points adrift of the top six.

"We've got to keep the momentum going, keep performing like we are and who knows what will happen," Ng said.

"A few games ago everyone was talking about maybe going the other way or other teams catching us.

"But now we are looking ahead of ourselves and now we've got to keep driving and keep the momentum going."

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in five games since former Republic of Ireland, Wolves and Ipswich boss McCarthy was appointed in January.

Liverpool-born Ng said Cardiff have gone back to basics under McCarthy and assistant Terry Connor and their hard work is now paying off.

"Training is really tough so he's instilled into us that we are going to fight and work really hard and the results are paying off," Ng added.

"They've made everything a lot simpler and given us a simple way of playing

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy on the goals of Kieffer Moore

"Everyone fights for every ball, there's no risks taken at the back and we get it forward making it difficult for teams and we really test teams."

Previous manager Neil Harris had failed in two previous attempts to sign Ng from Crewe before finally landing the 24-year-old during the January transfer window.

Ng made his debut in the 1-0 home defeat to QPR, a result which sealed the fate of Harris who was sacked two days later.

But Ng has featured in all of McCarthy's first five games.

"The main reason I came here was to play football and I've been playing," Ng said.

"There was talk of me going to a few other places where I probably wouldn't have played and I wasn't happy with that, I want to play football.

"To come in and play and even better, that we've started winning, is brilliant."

Ng said he would not have been able to make the step up to Championship without the experience he gained at Crewe.

He was the League One side's captain and also said Crewe boss David Artell, the former Gibraltar defender, played a big part in his development as a player.

"It's helped me massively," Ng added.

"There was probably a time last year or the year before where the Crewe gaffer actually told me, 'You're not ready to go yet'.

"And he worked with me, I kept developing and stayed and played a lot of games and I think that helped me massively to come and play here in the Championship, which is a very tough league.

"I've just got to keep doing what I'm doing and working hard and hopefully the results will keep coming."