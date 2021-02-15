Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ballymena's Tony Kane and Ben Doherty of Coleraine in action during the Irish Cup semi-final in July

Derby rivalries are in many ways the lifeblood of football, and in that respect the Irish League is no different.

Debate will rage about which is the fiercest in a Northern Ireland context but while the traditional Belfast 'Big Two', the north Belfast clubs and the mid-Ulster teams may lay claim to that title, followers of Ballymena United and Coleraine will beg to differ.

The fixture may struggle to find a name - the 'A26 derby' being one suggestion of recent years - but to fans of both clubs matches against their biggest rivals are the first they mark in their diary at the start of any season.

The 2020-21 Premiership campaign began with the Sky Blues securing a 1-0 victory over the Bannsiders at Ballycastle Road in October and while both sides endured indifferent spells thereafter, long unbeaten runs propelled them to within touching distance of the clubs at the summit of the table.

Going into Tuesday's encounter at the Warden Street Showgrounds, Coleraine lie fourth, with the leaders still in their sights, with Ballymena sitting sixth, four points behind their derby opponents with a match in hand.

With their league challenges having stuttered somewhat in recent weeks - Coleraine drawing their two most recent games and Ballymena suffering a couple of defeats - this week's meeting may be crucial in shaping the outcome of both outfits' campaigns.

Ahead of Tuesday's game, we thought it a good time to reflect on some memorable matches of recent years between the sides.

Coleraine 2-2 Ballymena United (1 October 2016)

Jordan Allan celebrates after scoring an equalising goal in injury-time

This was David Jeffrey's first derby match as manager of Ballymena and on a sunny autumn afternoon on Ballycastle Road, the Braidmen appeared to be coasting to victory thanks to goals from summer signing Cathair Friel in the 52nd and 78th minutes.

There was to be late comeback drama however as second-half substitute Jordan Allan stunned the visitors with strikes in the 89th minute and two minutes into added time to claim an unlikely point for Oran Kearney's men.

The Scottish-born ex-Derry City forward was the toast of the home supporters, while United fans were left to lick their wounds on the journey home to the city of the Seven Towers.

Watch the match highlights here.

Ballymena Utd 0-4 Coleraine (4 March 2017)

Jamie McGonigle and Eoin Bradley scored two goals apiece in a one-sided Irish Cup quarter-final

A much-anticipated Irish Cup quarter-final clash between the sides ended in more heartbreak for Ballymena fans five months later.

A bumper crowd turned up at the Showgrounds for what looked like a delicately poised knockout tie but it was Coleraine who romped to a comfortable win thanks to doubles from Eoin Bradley and Jamie McGonigle.

The Bannsiders were two up at half-time and doubled their advantage after the interval to stroll to victory, inflict a painful defeat on their rivals and send their large contingent of travelling fans home with bragging rights.

Watch highlights here.

Coleraine 2-2 Ballymena Utd (25 September 2018)

Steven McCullough and Johnny McMurray congratulate Ballymena goalscorer Tony Kane

A rare midweek league fixture between the clubs saw a typically keenly contested pulsating encounter end up with both sides coming away with a share of the spoils.

The game was memorable for spectacular long-range strikes from Tony Kane and Darren McCauley within the first 20 minutes.

Sandwiched between those stunning goals, Coleraine striker Eoin Bradley was sent-off for striking Ballymena skipper Jim Ervin, forcing Rodney McAree's men to play almost the entire game with 10 men.

Andy McGrory restored Ballymena's advantage in the second half but Stephen O'Donnell rescued a point for the hosts with a 79th-minute header.

Watch highlights of the match here.

Ballymena United 3-3 Coleraine (26 December 2018)

Adam Lecky and Steven Douglas in action during a dramatic 2018 Boxing Day derby

The traditional Boxing Day derbies have been as much part of the festive season for fans of both clubs as turkey and ham and the December 2018 encounter served up a real Christmas cracker.

Stephen Lowry's early goal put Coleraine ahead, Cathair Friel equalised from the penalty spot, but goals from James McLaughlin, who was then sent-off, and Ian Parkhill looked to have Rodney McAree's men on course for three points.

Andrew Burns reduced his side's arrears midway through the second half and with the clock running down, Johnny McMurray popped up with a last-minute leveller much to the delight of the home supporters.

Watch highlights of the game here.

Coleraine 0-4 Ballymena Utd

Andy McGrory netted a treble in Ballymena's 4-0 win

While it was Coleraine who were pushing for the league title during the 2017-18 campaign, it was Ballymena's turn to challenge for the top prize in the local game the following season.

Defender Gareth McConaghie became the latest in a long line of Coleraine players to be red-carded in the fixture before the half-hour mark and the Sky Blues made good use of their numerical advantage to clinch an emphatic triumph over their neighbours on their home patch.

Goals from Andy McGrory and Adam Lecky had Jeffrey's charges well in control by the break and McGrory completed a fine individual display by finding the net twice more in the second half to claim a treble.

Watch highlights of the game here.

Ballymena United 1-1 Coleraine (27 July 2020) - Ballymena won 3-1 on penalties

Lyndon Kane and Steven McCullough in action as Ballymena beat Coleraine on penalties in July's Irish Cup semi-final

This Irish Cup semi-final encounter proved to be a derby like no other as it took place in an empty National Stadium at Windsor Park four months later than originally scheduled because of the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With strict protocols in place to combat the spread of coronavirus, an entertaining game was played out against the backdrop of an eerie silence.

Eoin Bradley put Coleraine ahead just before half-time but a dramatic late intervention from Kenny Kane took the game to extra-time, the substitute scoring in the fourth minute of added time.

Ballymena prevailed 3-1 in a penalty shootout to book their place in the final against Glentoran.

Read the match report and watch highlights of the game here.